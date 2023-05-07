Many Dolphins fans don’t believe the team is interested in acquiring Dalvin Cook and adding to their running back room, especially after they selected Devon Achane in Round 3 of last week’s NFL draft. An ESPN report suggests otherwise and Miami is still very much interested in adding a running back to the roster. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dolphins were speaking to the Detroit Lions on day 3 of the NFL Draft (the day after they selected Devon Achane) about trading for running back D’andre Swift.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on ESPN SportsCenter: “Howie Roseman was ultra-aggressive because this guy wanted up out of Detroit once they drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 overall. He figured, ‘Hey, I’m a focal point.’ He made that clear to the team, ‘I don’t want to play here anymore, let’s work out a trade.’ So, the Lions got to work but they really didn’t even need to get to work because Howie Roseman made that call early on. They were aggressive.

“Miami, I was told, was involved to some extent, but the Eagles pushed it over the top Saturday morning. And I was told Philly’s even open to doing maybe like a short-term extension to try to keep him for multiple years because he’s in a contract year.’

The fact that Miami didn’t make the trade isn’t the story; the story is Miami was trying to trade for Swift and was interested in adding another running back to this roster after just using a 3rd round pick on one a few hours earlier. Raheem Mostert is 31 and has a long injury history, and has missed numerous games in his career (including last year’s playoff game for the Dolphins). Jeff Wilson will be 28 in November and has only rushed for over 500 yards in a season twice in his career. Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are the other backs on the roster and are borderline NFL players at best. Plus, all four of those players are on one-year contracts for low money.

There has been a lot of speculation in the past 6-8 weeks that Miami may be interested in adding Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to the roster. With this report from ESPN that Miami was trying to add Swift, one would think that there is a lot of smoke to the rumors of Miami having a strong interest in Cook. And if Cook ends up staying in Minnesota or going someplace else, then another running back may be coming to Miami this summer as it appears Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel aren’t done building this roster and feel the running back position still needs to be upgraded.