Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Miami Dolphins will not exercise the 5th year option for OT Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene. Both were first-round draft selections in 2020 and are eligible to have their 5th-year options picked up by the Dolphins. This means both will be free agents next March. Miami had three first-round draft selections in 2020, and only one had their fifth-year option picked up, which is Tua Tagovailoa.

With the Dolphins’ selection of Cam Smith in Round 2 this past weekend of the 2023 NFL Draft, Noah will unlikely make the Dolphins’ roster this upcoming season. And currently, Miami is looking to acquire a right tackle to compete with/beat out Austin Jackson. Entering the 2020 Draft, Chris Grier had three first-round picks at his disposal that he was hoping would re-shape the future of the Miami Dolphins. With Noah seeing very little playing time under two coaching staffs and most likely being let go prior to his fourth season, and Jackson missing most of the 2023 season and constantly being moved around from position to position, looking back, there is no way to put a positive spin on the selections made in Round 1 in 2020.