With training camp on the horizon, the upcoming Miami Dolphins season is coming closer and closer. General Manager Chris Grier has done an exceptional job supplying the roster with a talent for Head Coach Mike McDaniel, bringing in star veterans and exciting potential in the rookie class. The 2023 season offers the organization and the fan base even more reason for optimism following a return to the playoffs for the Dolphins and the Super Bowl window beginning to open.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Dolphins have one of the most exciting and talented rosters in the NFL – regardless of what the “experts” at ESPN say – and have relatively few holes remaining. Still, Grier can solve these holes in just a few moves and elevate the ceiling of what the Dolphins can do this year.

Move #1 – Acquire Dalvin Cook

Yes, the Miami Dolphins retained all their running backs from last season. Yes, Miami used a high capital draft pick on running back Devon Achane. No, none of them are better than Dalvin Cook. By acquiring Cook from the Minnesota Vikings, McDaniel’s offense becomes unstoppable at all levels, giving the Dolphins elite playmakers throughout the unit. The cost is seemingly cheap for the production, even with Cook’s age, and the pros far outweigh the cons for Miami.

Move #2 – Release Byron Jones (post June 1) and address the offensive line with cap savings.

It’s not a secret that Byron Jones will not be a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2023, having already released him with a post-June 1 designation. By opening up 13 million on the cap, Chris Grier can address the holes along the offensive line and acquire some much-needed veteran depth. Taylor Lewan or potential reunions with former Dolphins Eric Fisher or Ja’Wuan James can serve as stopgaps for Miami.

Move #3 – Extend Christian Wilkins

Wilkins has been a tremendous value to the Dolphins organization since being selected in the 2019 draft and established himself as a premier defensive lineman in the NFL. Wilkins is set to make 10.7 million dollars in 2023 – certainly not chump change – but is set to cash in with a long-term extension. A deal in the range of four years, $72 million with 50 million in guaranteed salary, is seemingly a win-win for the organization.

Next up for the Miami Dolphins is finding out the 2023 schedule; until then… Fins Up!