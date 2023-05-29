Brandon Shell started 11 games last season for the Miami Dolphins at right tackle and filled in more than nicely as the Dolphins reached the Wild Card round of the playoffs. There was some talk Miami may bring him back, but after the signing of Isaiah Wynn, that talk died down, and Shell has now decided to sign a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Shell has started 72 of the 83 NFL games he has played in, mostly all at right tackle. Hopefully, for the Dolphins, they made the right call here, going with Wynn over Shell heading into 2023. Time will tell.

