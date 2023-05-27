Madden 2023 might have been the best roster that Miami Dolphins fans ever had the privilege to use. With a loaded offensive roster that featured Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa, there was no shortage of highlight plays and choosing which touchdown celebration to choose. On the defensive side of the ball, there wasn’t as much talent at your disposal. Players like Jaelen Phillips, Christian Wilkins, and Javon Holland were all rated in the mid to low 80s.

Madden 2024 should hand Dolphins’ fans a rather gifted roster this year with talent scattered over both sides of the ball. Players such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Ramsey, Jaelan Phillips, and Christian Wilkins should be rated as “superstars” with abilities. They should have ratings that border 90 or go even higher.

Below are my predictions:

Tyreek Hill- Superstar X Factor- 98 overall

Jaylen Waddle- Superstar- 92 overall

Jalen Ramsey- Superstar- 92 overall

Jaelan Phillips- Superstar- 89 overall

Christian Wilkins- Superstar- 89 overall

Tua Tagovailoa- Superstar- 87 overall

Xavien Howard- Star- 87 overall

Bradley Chubb- Star- 86 overall

There is a strong possibility that Tua will hold a rather high rating but will have a significantly impactful injury rating somewhere in the low 70s. Players like Christian Wilkins and Jaylen Waddle have been rated very low in comparison to their production and in relation to their peers. After an impressive 2022 season, several players on this roster should see a significant bump to their ratings. In years past, most free-agent additions that would join the Dolphins would see a drop in their ratings; Jalen Ramsey shouldn’t see a significant drop. Although he didn’t have his strongest year in 2022, Jalen was still wildly impressive and possesses the skills to repeat his lockdown corner status, and to pair that with another elite-level corner in Xavien Howard should make for a frustrating pair for your opponents.

Drop your predictions below in the comments! Did I rate any players too high or too low? Did I miss any players?