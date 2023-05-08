Peter King of NBC Sports is reporting that the NFL Schedule release that most believed was going to take place this Thursday, May 11th, may be delayed as the NFL is still working through scenarios. The crew responsible for the schedule is meeting with Roger Goodell this afternoon (Monday) to work through a few things, but the schedule is not guaranteed to be released this week as originally planned.
🚨NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE MAY BE DELAYED per @peter_king 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OMk3vIgkQz
— DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) May 8, 2023
More on this story as it develops.