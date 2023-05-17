About a month ago, I wrote an article with my opinion on which matchups would be the most exciting and a few prime-time possibilities. I am pleased to say that I got two of my prime-time predictions right; however, now that the schedule is fully released, let’s look at some of the matchups I mentioned previously.

Let’s start with one of my exciting matchups, the Denver Broncos. It won’t be a prime-time game, but it will be the Miami Dolphins home opener. I mentioned this as a matchup to look out for due to Sean Payton’s desire to have Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator. It’s going to be fun to watch these two coaches go at it on the field, and why not on a beautiful September Sunday afternoon in Miami? Unfortunately, this is our lone September home game; I guess the sun even scared the schedule makers. By week 3, both Payton and Fangio should have their bearings with their new teams, and we’ll be able to see how our defense works while they deal with Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton.

Now to stay in the schedule's order, let's talk about that week 7 Sunday Night bout between Tua Tagovailoa and former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts. I had this game pegged as an interesting matchup as well as a prime-time possibility, and the schedule makers did not disappoint. These two teams, on paper, have some of the stronger rosters in the league. The Dolphins have the second toughest schedule this season, and the Eagles have the first; this matchup contributes to that. Just to give you a breakdown, Tua, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle versus Darius Slay and James Bradberry; Hurts, Aj Brown, and Devonta Smith versus Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. And that's just a few of the top players on each team; as I mentioned, these rosters are stacked. Expect this Sunday Night game to produce fireworks.

Finally, let’s address that international game, week 9, Miami Dolphins versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. Two reasons to be happy, it’s a national TV spot, so it’ll be the only game on, and the game is an away game for us, so we don’t lose any home games. However, I will say it’s sad that Tyreek won’t be able to have his revenge game in Kansas City in front of their fans, but it’s still revenge against his former team. Any international game poses significant challenges for a team, but the Dolphins are no strangers to traveling abroad as they’ve played in London a few times; they were also the first team to host a game in London back in 2007. Germany will be a first for the Dolphins, but they have a chance to beat the current Super Bowl champs in front of an international crowd. I hope you’re looking forward to being as excited as I am at 9:30 am that morning.