On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the news from the past few days. Mike opens the show by announcing the 3rd annual DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest. Hear about this year’s rules and what you have to do to enter. Then, Mike talks about Austin Jackson showing up to OTAs in great shape and down a lot of pounds. Is there anything to read into this? Mike also talks about Tua showing up to OTAs more muscular and with more bulk on him. Is this a good thing, and will this help him prevent getting injuries this upcoming season? Also, Mike talks about Chris Simms ranking Tua #21 on his Top 40 QBs list and why Dolphins fans shouldn’t get triggered and upset about it. Mike also talks about Dalvin Cook possibly coming to Miami as we are very close to June 1st and other big news from around the NFL. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



