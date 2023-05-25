The NFL’s Most Marketable Athletes

Research conducted by OLBG.com ranks the most Marketable Players in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has been named the Most Marketable NFL Player at the moment, with a Marketability score of 55.9/100.

Despite not playing last season, Odell Beckham Jr. comes second in the NFL marketability ranking with a score of 55/100, and 2-time MVP Patrick Mahomes completes the top 3 with a score of 53/100.

As the NFL enters the off-season, the league’s prominent figures continue to captivate audiences and secure lucrative endorsement deals through their social media presence. Watching the commercials and seeing the endorsement posts it makes you think, who are the most marketable players in the NFL?

Using a number of key social media metrics, the team at OLBG has determined the most marketable players in the NFL by creating an index taking into account factors such as: Instagram followers, brand post engagement rates, and audience reachability.

So, which players are the most marketable in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been the main topic of conversation this off-season with his blockbuster trade to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers. The four-time MVP proves his marketability with an impress audience reachability of 91% and large earned media value of $55.94.

Rodgers has also got the most positive sentiment score on his social media, with 69.84%. Off the back of this, he has used his excellent marketability to earn endorsements with brands such as State Farm, Adidas, Pizza Hut, and Ford, to name just a few.

Estimated earnings/charges per post: $8,600

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has just signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens to team up with 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson. Odell is as famous as you can get when it comes to being an NFL star. He has brand deals with the biggest brands in the world like Nike, Pepsi, Lenovo, and Beats by Dre, which are reported to have been worth millions of dollars.

His gigantic follower count has helped drive him up this leaderboard as he has accumulated 17.2 million followers on Instagram. He has a great audience reachability score of 82%, which is a dream to any brand out there. Odell Beckham Jr. is undoubtably one of the most marketable players in the NFL.

Estimated earnings/charges per post: $49,200

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl winner and MVP of 2023, secures the third spot. Considered the best player in the NFL, Mahomes boasts a substantial social media following of, 5.6 million people and excels in audience reachability with a reachability percentage of 94.30% which is the highest from the Top 10 players, demonstrating his excellent marketability.

His strong positive sentiment of 58.40% on Instagram posts and endorsement deals with Bose, Oakley, State Farm, and EA show how much of a marketable player he is.

Estimated earnings/charges per post: $21,200

Familiar faces make up the top 20:

Rank Player Marketable Index Score (Out of 100) 1 Aaron Rodgers 55.9 2 Odell Beckham Jr. 55 3 Patrick Mahomes 53 4 George Kittle 49.3 5 Davante Adams 49 6 Tyreek Hill 48 7 Myles Garrett 46.7 8 Juju Smith-Schuster 44.5 9 Matthew Stafford 43.4 10 Baker Mayfield 42.4 11 Dak Prescott 40.2 12 Russell Wilson 40.1 13 Travis Kelce 40 14 Joe Burrow 39.7 15 Von Miller 36.6 16 Justin Herbert 36.1 17 Josh Allen 35.9 18 DK Metcalf 34.8 19 TJ Watt 34.2 20 Christian McCaffery 33.8

