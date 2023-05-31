Dolphins fans are expected to show some bias in any discussion regarding the best wide receiver in the league today. But, of course, it’s not a foregone conclusion in the eyes of many other NFL fans, and some other fantastic wide receivers can legitimately throw their name in the hat for this title. Still, even if we take a step back and look at it from a more neutral perspective and not through the lens of a Dolphins fan, we’d say Hill is the top wide receiver in the sport today, and there are a few reasons why he’s paid the colossal sums of money he is.

Tyreek And The Miami Dolphins

The four-year contract he signed in 2022 makes him the highest-paid player in his position in the league, and not without good reason. The NFL has always been able to pay bumper contracts, but some staggering deals over the last four or five years have smashed through previous records. Tyreek had already reached the sport’s zenith when he won the Superbowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Although a handful of components make him one of the best players in the entire NFL, his most frightening attributes are his acceleration and top speed. Tyreek has competed in sprint races and is the quickest player in the league. He could probably compete as a professional athlete, especially over 60 or 100 meters.

It’s not just speed that gets you to the big leagues, though, it helps, but if that was all it took, then Usain Bolt might have found himself heading for the Hall of Fame.

But, of course, there’s no question Tyreek will be heading there himself one day, and although he’s already posted some fantastic numbers in his career, 2022 saw him have his best year yet and establish himself as the premier wide receiver in the NFL.

Tyreek’s 2022 Season

Posting figures of 3.09 yards per route run, which sets him head and shoulders above any other wide receiver in the league, is just one of many profound achievements that The Cheetah racked up last season. However, the most impressive part of his season was that he played with multiple quarterbacks. Some wide receivers have the luxury of establishing a long, multi-seasoned partnership and learning the nuances of playing in a team with each other, which can maximize output.

Hill had to adapt quickly yet still posted crazy numbers, and this shows why he’s operating at the highest level of his career and on a different level from other wide receivers in the league. Although Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a serious challenger to Tyreek over the next couple of years, you could also argue that Hill has entered a new prime in his career, so the battle between these two could heat up.

In addition to his yards per route run numbers, Tyreek was also able to smash through his receptions and receiving yards career-best tallies to leave no doubt in many Dolphins’ fans’ minds that they have a superstar in the squad.

Conclusion

If Hill continues to post these numbers for the next few seasons and can bring a Superbowl title to Miami, he might even enter the conversation with Dan Marino as one of the all-time great Dolphins.

However, Tyreek is an exception to the rule at the Dolphins at the minute. He’s a diamond in the rough, and they’ll have to do a lot more both on and off the pitch before they can even consider themselves a team with the potential to win the Superbowl. But bring in a few more players with the quality and winning mentality of Tyreek and get them gelling together, and this could change extremely quickly.