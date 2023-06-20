I know this sounds crazy, but wide receiver Robbie Chosen maybe my favorite on-field acquisition this offseason. Yes, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the biggest name and, in a vacuum, the better player. Over the course of his career, Chosen has been known for his speed and ability to stretch the field because of plays like these…

Sam Darnold with a 57-yard Touchdown to Robbie Anderson. pic.twitter.com/olHZTXlUZG — WayneBreezie (@thewaynebreezie) March 14, 2023

I think it’s actually very hard for a player to not look good in OTAs, but Chosen already seems to be making big plays such as this one…

Last year wide receiver Trent Sherfield was, for all intents and purposes, Tua’s 3rd Wide Receiver option. His numbers with Miami were the highest they’ve ever been in his career. He caught 30 balls for 417 yards. By comparison, Chosen’s best season was in 2020, when he amassed 95 catches for 1,096 yards. His quarterback that year was…Teddy Bridgewater.

Last year was Chosen’s worst season of his career on and off the field. He was sent to the locker room in one game after an on-field argument with his coaches. Later that season, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals, Chosen amassed 20 catches for 282 yards. Thus, he was available for cheap.

Do I think Chosen will put up career numbers with Tua? No, not with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in front of him. But do I think he can make an impact? Definitely, Chosen will be able to stretch the field and open up underneath routes for Hill and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Taking away his worst and best seasons, Chosen averages 52 catches for 715 yards. I don’t think it’s crazy to envision him catching 40+ balls for 500+ yards. Chosen’s ability to stretch the field and give this team a serious deep threat can only help last year’s 6th-ranked offense.

It’s been written before, but Tua was the best deep-ball thrower last season. Adding a true deep threat for him is something that can unlock this offense even further.