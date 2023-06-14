Ian Rapoport made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show earlier today and reported that a deal for Dalvin Cook would likely be in the ballpark of $6M per season. Rapoport also noted that the top two candidates for Cook’s services are the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.

If $6 million is all it will take to get Dalvin Cook, the Miami Dolphins would be beyond foolish not to do whatever they possibly can to bring the Miami-native home. When healthy, Dalvin Cook has proved time and time again that he is one of the five best running backs in all of football, and while some people may argue that running backs are not as valuable as they once were, running backs like Cook still carry incredible value to a team trying to win a Super Bowl; especially at Rapoport’s reported price tag of $6M per season.

Quick question…. How many NFL tailbacks are better weapons than Dalvin Cook? I’m not just talking running. I’m talking pass game work too. Name them. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 13, 2023

Today, Omar Kelly raised the question of how many NFL backs are better offensive weapons than Cook- and the answer is not many. The numbers back this statement up, too, as Dalvin Cook has not only been one of the more dynamic runners in the game, but he is amongst the best in terms of pass-game ability as well.

Since entering the league in 2017, and despite only playing four games his rookie season, Dalvin Cook ranks 4th in rushing yards, with his 5,993 yards falling just behind star backs Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, and Derrick Henry. He also has the 6th most rushing touchdowns in that same time frame while also coming in 10th in both receptions and receiving yards amongst running backs. Cook also ranks 7th amongst all players in terms of all-purpose yards with 7,801 total yards amassed during his career, too, and would be joining the player with the 4th most all-purpose yards since 2017 in Tyreek Hill.

At $6 million, the Dolphins would be getting one of the most dynamic offensive threats in all of football at a bargain price, and for roughly half of what star backs Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Joe Mixon are currently getting per season. If what Rapoport is saying is true, then the Dolphins should be prepared to go all in on the star back because they would be getting a top-5 back at a salary that would not even rank in the top 10 at his position.