Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that free agent running back Dalvin Cook has multiple contract offers at this time, and he is deciding on which one he wants to sign. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that one of those offers is from Miami. Jackson went on to say he doesn’t know how much Miami’s offer is for. Per Jackson, Dalvin Cook is in no rush to sign a contract at this time as he is waiting to get one that meets a dollar amount he is comfortable with.

Per source with direct knowledge, Dolphins have indeed made an offer for Cook. (And no, I don’t know what it is.) There’s mutual interest; Cook has called Miami a ‘perfect fit’. Cook is in no rush to sign; he has time to wait for a dollar amount he’s comfortable with. https://t.co/ARdhOi1huw — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 27, 2023

Miami explored trading for Cook back in March at the beginning of free agency, and even after selecting Devon Achane in Rd 3 of this year’s NFL Draft, the following day, they were attempting to trade for Lions running back D’Andre Swift, so it is no surprise Miami is continuing to look to upgrade the running back room and not have a status quo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Cook was scheduled to make around $10 million this season in Minnesota, in a league where running backs have to fight to get paid, it would be a shock if he gets anywhere near that amount. While Cook is probably holding out for the most money he can get, if the money isn’t to his liking, he may take a one-year deal somewhere and look to hit the free agent market again next March at the beginning of free agency. Unlike now where he entered the market after free agency was really over and the draft was behind all teams.

