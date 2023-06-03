I have seen all over social media from various fans in the past few days tweeting that the Dolphins don’t need Dalvin Cook. Most of their reasoning is that Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane will bring the same kind of elite running back status Cook would in 2023. I beg to differ.

First, let me level the playing field in my argument. I don’t deny that both Mostert and Achane are faster than Cook. They have super speed and fit into Mike McDaniel’s speed-based offense perfectly. Even if the Dolphins acquire Cook, Mostert, and Achane aren’t going anywhere. They would both remain on the depth chart in a 53-man roster. But let’s be honest with ourselves. Overall, Mostert and Achane are not better running backs than Dalvin Cook. Additionally, neither Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, nor Myles Gaskin. That also includes undrafted free agent Chris Brooks.

Secondly, I don’t have a problem with Achane being part of the future Dolphins running back room. What I do have a problem with is believing Mostert and Achane are in the same elite status as a proven four-time Pro Bowler like Dalvin Cook right now. Some fans believe Achane is elite only because McDaniel praises him in practice. But that doesn’t make him Dalvin Cook. I do give Achane credit for being good. But every NFL coach for the past 50 years of my life has praised rookies in practice.

Ironically, some of the same fans that told me I shouldn’t use Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers in the same sentence are the same once using Achane and Cook in the same sentence. To me, that is hypocritical. At least Tua has proven he can lead the NFL in passing categories, while Achane has yet to take an NFL snap.

We don’t know where Achane will land on the depth chart. But for argument’s sake, he is the rookie, while four running backs on the Dolphins have NFL experience. Yet, I still see fans with their hypotheticals putting Achane second on the depth chart behind Mostert. Right now, I don’t see him being second on the initial depth chart of a 53-man roster. At least not yet.

If the Dolphins can acquire Cook this year, it would put Mostert second on the depth chart. Also, it would be the first time since Jay Ajayi that the Dolphins would have a running back that has rushed 1,000 yards in the NFL. No, I didn’t say it would be the first Dolphins running back to rush 1,000 for the Dolphins. Cook would still have to do that with the team. I am saying that the Dolphins do not have a running back on their team that has ever rushed over 1,000 yards in the NFL… at all…anywhere. That speaks much more volumes than just saying it only for the Dolphins since Mostert and Wilson have played for other teams.

But if you want to take the NFL out of the equation and only do college comparisons to Cook and Achane, it’s still not close. Not only is Dalvin Cook an elite running back in the NFL, but he was also elite in college. Achane was good in college, but he wasn’t elite. Achane had the 25th most rushing yards in college in his final year. Cook had the 5th most rushing yards in his final year.

Fans need to realize that Jimbo Fisher was both Dalvin Cook’s and Devon Achane’s college coach. Fisher was the head coach at Florida State before becoming the head coach at Texas A&M. Without Fisher putting the ball in Achane’s hands for almost 40 carries in the last game of the season, Achane would never be a 1,000-yard rusher in college. Honestly, Achane has struggled against top-five teams. He struggled against number one-ranked Alabama at the time they played both in 2021 and 2022. However, Cook excelled against Clemson in 2015 and 2016 when Clemson was ranked number three both times.

The fact is that nobody knows what kind of NFL player Achane will be yet. The fact also is that Mostert has been in the NFL for eight seasons and has yet to be in the conversation among the top running backs. Mostert and Achane are good, but Cook is beyond their level. If the Dolphins do acquire Cook, it would be a game-changer and elevate the team to another level. That can’t be said about any of the running backs on the Dolphins roster right now.