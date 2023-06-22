Top Best Miami Dolphins Players of All Time

The Miami Dolphins are a team that has been making waves in the NFL for decades now. Over the years, the team has produced some of the finest players the league has ever seen. These legends of the water have left an indelible mark on the franchise and the sport as a whole.

From the unbeaten season of 1972 to the thrilling Super Bowl victories, Miami Dolphins have had a rich history that’s worth revisiting. In this article, we’ll take a trip down memory lane to explore the top Miami Dolphins players in history.

Larry Csonka

Larry Csonka was one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history during his time with the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted in the first round of the 1968 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Csonka played eight seasons with the Dolphins and was named to the Pro Bowl five times.

He also helped lead the team to two Super Bowl victories and was a key member of the legendary “Perfect Season” team in 1972. Csonka was known for his power, toughness, and ability to break tackles. He finished his career with 8,081 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the best running backs in NFL history.

Dan Marino

Dan Marino is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history and is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He was drafted in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a star on the Miami Dolphins. Marino played 17 seasons with the Dolphins and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

He also led the team to one Super Bowl appearance and was a key member of the team’s high-powered offense in the 1980s and early 1990s. Marino was known for his strong arm, quick release, and ability to make difficult throws. He finished his career with 61,361 passing yards and 420 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Dwight Stephenson

Dwight Stephenson was one of the most dominant centers in NFL history during his time with the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Stephenson played eight seasons with the Dolphins and was named to the Pro Bowl five times.

He was also a five-time All-Pro selection and was named the NFL’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1985. Stephenson was known for his strength, athleticism, and ability to dominate opposing defensive linemen. He was a key member of the team’s high-powered offense in the 1980s and helped lead the team to one Super Bowl appearance.

Jason Taylor

Jason Taylor was one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history during his time with the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Taylor played 13 seasons with the Dolphins and was named to the Pro Bowl six times.

He was also a three-time All-Pro selection and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2006. Taylor was known for his speed, agility, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. He finished his career with 139.5 sacks, six interceptions, and 46 forced fumbles, cementing his legacy as one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

Don Shula

Don Shula is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history and is widely considered one of the best coaches of all time. He coached the Miami Dolphins from 1970 to 1995 and led the team to two Super Bowl victories and the only undefeated season in NFL history.

Shula finished his coaching career with 347 wins, the most in NFL history, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. He was known for his attention to detail, discipline, and ability to get the best out of his players. Shula’s legacy as a coach and leader of the Miami Dolphins franchise is unparalleled and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in NFL history.

Conclusion

The Miami Dolphins have a rich history filled with legends of the water who have left an indelible mark on the franchise and the sport as a whole. From the unbeaten season of 1972 to the thrilling Super Bowl victories, the team has produced some of the finest players the NFL has ever seen.

These players have not only brought glory to the team but have also inspired future generations of footballers. The Legends of the Water will forever be remembered as some of the best in NFL history, and their legacy will continue to inspire football fans for generations to come.