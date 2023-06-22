Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most discussed quarterbacks since he’s been in the NFL. The polarizing narratives have been unprecedented compared to other quarterbacks from his draft class. Whether it’s been the negative narratives or the positive ones disproving them, it’s been uncanny. And the health narrative is subjective. Most of those negative narratives have been hyperbole from young fans of rival teams or a small minority of disgruntled Dolphins fans who thought Tua, as a rookie, was supposed to be Prime Tom Brady.

Interestingly, there is a bigger picture that often gets overlooked, lost in the cluster of narratives. That which is often missed is the focus of just Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback. But the focus isn’t just on him as a quarterback, but on a skilled and talented quarterback that has brought him to where his level of play will be in 2023. And realistically, there are great reasons that having a historical NFL season isn’t unattainable for him this year.

Objectively, an argument over Tagovailoa’s health shouldn’t be an issue. He’s healed. He’s recovered. Move on from that. Now that he’s healthy, he has done everything he can this off-season to prevent from being injured again. He’s taken ju-jitsu classes to learn how to fall without landing on his head. He’s gained a lot of muscle mass. And he’s continued to train, working on improving his mechanics even more.

His talent and skill are phenomenal. Forget about the fake stories and jokes that teenagers were sharing on social media about him being unable to throw far. Common sense tells us that it wasn’t that he couldn’t throw the ball downfield his first two years, but rather the simple fact that he just didn’t throw the ball downfield. And according to Tagovailoa’s Muscle and Fitness magazine interview, he didn’t have plays designed to throw the ball downfield under Brian Flores’ leadership. When the leadership changed, Tagovailoa threw the ball over 50 yards in the air more than any other NFL player besides Russell Wilson. Wilson had eight completed passes over 50 air yards. Tua had seven and would have had more than Wilson if he had played in more games.

Unfortunately, casual NFL fans mistakenly think that because Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on the team, those air yards of 50 plus seven times were YAC (yards after catch) yards. But that is just not true. Additionally, Tagovailoa didn’t benefit from yards after catch that much in 2022. Statistically, he had the third least amount of YAC yards among all NFL quarterbacks that started 13 or more games.

What the NFL fans and media saw from Tagovailoa wasn’t a first poor impression of who he was. It was more of a false impression of who he was. And while uneducated fans were blaming Tua for not being Dan Marino his first year, the fault didn’t lie with Tagovailoa. The way Tagovailoa’s entrance to the NFL was handled was done very poorly. The coaching staff didn’t give Tagovailoa time to heal from his college hip injury before putting him in NFL games. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Kurt Warner all won MVPs. But neither they nor Drew Brees, whom Tagovailoa has been compared to several times, started their first season.

Furthermore, Aaron Rodgers didn’t start a single NFL game until his fourth year in the league. What makes it worse for Tagovailoa, none of those elite quarterbacks were sitting out due to injury. By the time Tua’s off-season trainer, Nick Hicks was able to begin training him in 2021, Tagovailoa had already played 10 NFL games and started nine of those as a rookie. That was less than a year after having surgery on his hip. Yet, Hicks had said that Tua was just a shell of his former self. It would not have hurt Tagovailoa if the Dolphins approached his time in the NFL as the Packers did with their quarterbacks. It took four years for Jordan Love to be named the starter with the Packers and the same amount of time for his predecessor Aaron Rodgers.

Even if Tagovailoa sat out only his rookie year or his first two years, his criticism and the Watson over Tua rumors would’ve never existed. He could’ve had more time to heal, train, and learn under Ryan Fitzpatrick. Instead, the Dolphins chose to put Tagovailoa in harm’s way, not fully recovered, becoming a victim of further injury, a poor coaching system, and a pawn among Dolphins fans to blame for playoff droughts.

Now that he’s injury free, because of his first three years, only myths surrounding his name. The newest myth is that he’s one hit away from retirement. That myth holds no weight among medical professionals that have examined and cleared him to play football again. Truthfully, every NFL player is one hit away from retirement. Just ask Joe Theisman, Dennis Byrd, Bo Jackson, or even Tagovailoa’s predecessor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, who never returned to an NFL game after he sustained a hip injury.

Unfortunately, casual fans have followed a media myth that Tagovailoa isn’t that good of a quarterback. But Tagovailoa didn’t forget how to, nor lose his skill or talent, play as an elite quarterback as he did in college at Alabama. Honestly, he suffered a catastrophic injury that took some years to recover from, physically and emotionally. But casual fans that either ignore that fact or don’t understand why the Dolphins drafted him if that was the case have made social media a nightmare among Dolphins fans.

A common theme in Tagovailoa’s career is that he has improved from the previous year every single year since high school. After leading the NFL in passer rating, yards per attempt, yards per completion, touchdown percentage, completed air yards per attempt, and completion, it is very possible that Tagovailoa will do much better than that in 2023. Additionally, the Dolphins have added to the speed of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert, with (Robbie) Chosen Anderson, Braxton Berrios, and Devon Achane for Tua’s offensive weapons. And that’s not even mentioning Elijah Higgins, who has been studying footage of George Kittle in the film room.

If Tagovailoa can throw at least 490 passes with over 10 yards per attempt in 2023, don’t be surprised to see him pass the 5,000-yard threshold. He also could easily have many touchdowns in 2023 with a higher completion percentage.

Tagovailoa set some historical records in college. Getting back to that form in 2023 should be something to keep an eye on. And if he does, Tua Tagovailoa could very well become one of the most dangerous quarterbacks to opposing NFL defenses. With that in mind, having a historical NFL season is not that far-fetched of a thought.