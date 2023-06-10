Has there ever been more NFL Free Agent noise and rumors over the last several years than where ex-Minnesota Viking running back Dalvin Cook will ultimately end up? The rumors have ramped up this past week now that the Vikings released Cook. The New York Jets, the Denver Broncos, and your Miami Dolphins apparently lead the way for Cook landing spots.

The $10 million question is, should the Dolphins sign Cook? Let’s look at the facts first before offering an opinion. Cook turns 28 in August and has three years remaining on a five-year extension he signed in 2020. The Vikings have to pay a dead money cap of around $5 million; meaning teams will have to shell out around $10 million for Cook.

Cook’s stats are impressive over the past five years. He’s averaged over eleven-hundred yards rushing, 42 receptions for 341 yards, and ten overall touchdowns.

Dolphins facts: They resigned each of their four running backs in the off-season AND drafted running back De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They were the seventh-lowest NFL team in rushing production, averaging just under 100 yards per game. Depending on what website you look at, the Dolphins will have somewhere between $13.5 and $14.0 million of cap space after the release of Byron Jones. They currently rank 12th among NFL teams in running back spending ($13.1 million); however, they only rank 19th in Offensive Line spending ($42 million).

Historically speaking, General Manager Chris Grier and company have shown a propensity to shy away from big-name running backs. Over the past five or six years, Fins front office has passed on drafting names such as Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins, Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, and Alvin Kamara.

So what will the Dolphins do? Here is my opinion. I think the Fins are already in pretty good shape at the running back position. They certainly don’t have anyone close to Cook’s talent, but they have five capable and able backs, one of which won’t even make the team. The rookie Achane has shown in OTAs that he’s lightning-fast and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Should Miami look to fix other more needy position holes, say the offensive line, linebacker, or defensive line depth? I think that’s a better use of limited cap space money.

The Dolphins continue to try to develop an offensive line that has shown little ability to run block despite a myriad of draft picks and free-agent signings. Can Cook be as successful as he was with the Vikings, who had a superior offensive line? Will or can Cook be as productive as he was with the Vikings considering he will most likely be part of a committee vs. being the main man with Minnesota? At this stage of the game, I don’t think so. If they get two-thirds of that production, is that good enough, given his contract?

Lastly, where does Cook truly want to go? Does he follow the money or take less to play in his warmer home state? I don’t think Grier will get into a bidding war, and I don’t think Cook will take a hometown discount. That leaves the Fins literally out in the cold for Cook. I think he will sign with proven coach Sean Payton and a re-energized Russel Wilson at QB. But don’t despair, Fins fans. The depth and fixing holes are more important than shoring up an already strong running back position. Maybe Grier will save the cap money for 2024 to land a bigger name. I think significant progress has been made this off-season, and now is not the time to throw all the eggs in one basket. Too many Cooks spoil the broth.