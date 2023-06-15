A summer tradition unlike any other is the day that the football preview magazines hit the shelves in bookstores and grocery stores all over America. One company that publishes said magazines is Lindy’s Sports. I bought a copy of their Pro Football 2023 Preview, and on page 147, I found the Dolphins preview written by Walter Villa. The preview for each team consists of an opening overview of the team, breakdowns and ratings for each position group with comments on individual players, and 3 Things to Look For in the coming season.

“Success Hinges on Keeping Tua Upright,” Villa’s headline reads. He writes, “Keeping Tua upright falls largely on the offensive line, particularly right tackle Austin Jackson, who will be tested with protecting Tagovailoa’s blind side.” On the other side of the football, Villa sees reason to be optimistic following the hire of Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator. “In 19 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator, Fangio has had eight top-10 defenses in terms of fewest points allowed.” He points out that this feat was accomplished with four different teams, which he believes indicates that Coach Fangio’s success is transferable from franchise to franchise.

Projected Finish: Tied 1st

Coaching

Villa calls Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s first year at the helm a success, primarily due to their playoff berth for the first time in five years. Villa has already made clear he loves the hiring of Vic Fangio. However, he also cites the hiring of Butch Berry as offensive line coach and Ronaldo Hill as the passing defense coordinator as big new hires for the team.

Rating: 7.5

Quarterbacks

Fasten your seatbelts. What follows could be interpreted in a number of different ways. Villa begins his assessment of the quarterbacks by crediting Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for the Dolphins, finishing fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game (265.4) and 11th in points per game (23.4). He goes on to say that since the quarterbacks finished 18th in the league in percent of accurate throws (75.1%), Waddle and Hill deserve the bulk of the credit for the Dolphins’ proficiency in passing last season. Due to “concern for (Tua’s) football career, but also for his quality of life,” Villa praises the signing of Mike White, citing his three 300-yard passing games last season for the Jets.

Rating: 7.5

At the bottom of this page is a box titled “On the Hot Seat.” The player they put on the hot seat – Tua Tagovailoa. The first two paragraphs of the section read as follows:

“In his three years in the NFL, Tagovailoa is 21-13 as a starter. But he started just nine out of 16 games as a rookie, 12 of 17 in 2021 and 13 out of 18 last year. The Dolphins were 8-5 when Tagovailoa started last season and 104 when he was out injured, including going one-and-done in the playoffs. The pressure is on for Tagovailoa to avoid his concussion issues.”

Villa goes on to point out that when he has been healthy, Tua has been good, citing career highs in yards, touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per completion. Regardless of the positive statistics, Villa doesn’t feel those are enough to keep Tua off the hot seat this season.

Running Backs

Villa doesn’t have much to say about the running backs. He does point out that regardless of their ranking 25th in rushing yards last season, Raheem Mostert had a career year with 891 yards and 4.9 yards per carry. He expects to see Jeff Wilson Jr. early in the year but wouldn’t be surprised if the Dolphins call on third-round draft pick Devon Achane to form a 1-2 punch with Mostert by the end of the season.

Rating: 7.5

Receivers

Villa loves Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and rightfully so. He cites their 194 combined catches, 3,066 yards, and 15 touchdowns, in addition to the lowest percentage of dropped passes in the league last season (6.4%). He does point out that Cedric Wilson Jr. was disappointing last season with a three-year $22.8 million contract. However, he places most of the blame that when Waddle and Hill combine for 287 targets, there aren’t many passes for everybody else. Villa also expects contributions from new additions (The Receiver, Formerly Known As Robby/Robbie) Chosen Anderson and Braxton Berrios, seeing the latter playing in the slot. At tight end, Villa says he expects to see Durham Smythe primarily as a blocker and look for a sixth-round pick, Elijah Higgins, to replace Mike Gesicki and be the team’s primary receiving tight end.

Rating: 9 (Highest of Any Position Group on the Team)

Offensive Linemen

To begin, Villa cites some really positive stats from last season for the offensive line. He touts their ranking 17th in the NFL in efficiency, as well as a total of 19 sacks that analytics blame on the offensive line, which is the 7th fewest in the NFL. Individually, he praises Connor Williams for grading out as the 4th best center, Robert Hunt graded as 12th best guard, and Terron Armstead graded as the 15th best tackle. Villa calls for guard Liam Eichenberg to step up, as he graded 75th at his position. He also wants to see more from Austin Jackson, who only played two games last season between starting the season as a backup coupled with his ankle injury.

Rating: 7

Defensive Linemen

Christian Wilkins emerged last season as a star, Villa says, citing his 98 tackles, 55 run stops, and run-stop win rate, all of which led the NFL’s interior linemen last season. He says this is due in no small part to the size of Raekwon Davis and his ability to eat up two blockers to open things up for Wilkins. Villa also touts the emergences of Zach Sieler, who played 77% of snaps last season and recorded a career-high 70 tackles. The biggest question mark is Emmanuel Ogbah following his injury the second half of last season. Villa wants to see if he can return to his form from 2021, where he recorded 24 quarterback hits, 12 passes defended, and nine sacks.

Rating: 8

Linebackers

Villa calls Jaelan Phillips a player on the rise, citing his 15.5 sacks in the last two seasons. He makes mention of the addition of David Long Jr. from the Titans and cites his metrics as a stellar run defender and average pass defender (11 tackles for loss, 11 pass defenses, four picks). A stat he mentions that is fairly remarkable is Jerome Baker, who had 100 tackles last season and has only missed one game in the last five seasons. Finally, Villa wants to see Bradley Chubb return to the form from is 2018 rookie season, where he recorded 12 sacks.

Rating: 7.5

Secondary

An impressive accolade that Villa mentions is Xavien Howard, and Jalen Ramsey have combined for 10 Pro Bowls in the last six years. Six of those Pro Bowls are courtesy of Jalen Ramsey, who Villa praises for setting career highs in interceptions (4), passes defended (18), forced fumbles (2), and sacks (2). Conversely, Howard is 30 years old, and Villa worries he might be starting to slow down. He cites Howard as only notching one interception last season after recording 15 the previous two seasons. In addition, he likes the pairing of Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland at safety, calling the latter an impact playmaker.

Rating: 8

Special Teams

Not a lot of positive statistics from Villa as it relates to the Dolphins’ special teams unit. He lays out a disastrous 2022 for Jake Bailey, which saw him injured, then suspended, then cut by the Patriots. In addition, he notes his punting average dropping from 48.7 to 42.1. While kicker Jason Sanders did make a 50-yard field goal to beat the Jets and go to the playoffs, Villa notes that his accuracy has dropped from 92.3% in 2020 to 77.7% the past two years—a couple of kicking woes, with the Dolphins also having the NFL’s worst kick coverage. On offense, both the kick return and punt return units were bottom three in the league. However, Villa is watching for Devon Achane on kickoffs and Braxton Berrios on punts to boost both of the return units.

Rating: 7

(How the hell did he write that scathing overview and give them a 7?)

Intangibles

As an aside, this is my favorite section in this entire preview. I’m not entirely sure what it means, but it fires me up. It reads simply as follows:

“There’s excitement regarding what new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can do with the existing talent.”

Rating: Plus-1

Short, sweet, and to the point. What do I add 1 to, though?

Walter Villa’s 3 Things to Look For

Can the Dolphins Keep Tua Tagovailoa clean in the pocket?

What can new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio do with all his playmakers?

Can any defense match the speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

With a prediction for them to finish atop the division, Walter Villa is clearly very high on the Dolphins in 2023. That being said, he also put Tua on the hot seat heading into the season. Boo, pick a plotline! Kidding aside, Villa lays out the coming season for the Dolphins extremely well. I did not include everything he says in the preview, including his “Scouting Snapshot,” a breakdown of additions and losses, and commentary on every player on the pre-camp roster. Lindy’s Pro Football 2023 Preview magazine also includes a breakdown of the division by Tony Grossi and a breakdown of each team’s NFL Draft by Barry Wilner. I highly recommend every football fan go pick up a copy at your local newsstand today!