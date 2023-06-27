With training camp on the horizon and the dates released via the Dolphins’ social media pages, it’s time we start asking the harder questions leading up to the season. We already know that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are locking up the first two wide receiver positions, they are technically 1A and 1B, but that still takes up two spots. So, who has the best chance of lining up as the third receiver?

Erik Ezukanma

The second-year receiver didn’t see the field much during his rookie season, perhaps because the room was crowded last year as well, but reports from Mike McDaniel stated that Ezukanma was still learning the playbook. Well, now in his second year in the same system, he is still facing tough competition, so he would need to be at the top of his game to get significant playtime. Ezukanma displayed speed and hands in mini camp, so the chance is there, but he’ll need to stand out in training camp.

River Cracraft

Cracraft was brought in as a free agent last year due to his familiarity with McDaniel and his offensive system. Cracraft and Trent Sherfield (now with the Buffalo Bills) were splitting snaps due to that reason. Cracraft and Sherfield made plays during the season that helped the Dolphins find victory, so Cracraft will likely find time to make the same plays. Not saying he’s the favorite, but he might be the man to beat.

Braxton Berrios

One of two newcomers to the receiver room, Berrios is quick and has reliable hands. Berrios will likely find the field as a kick/punt returner as he did when he was on the New York Jets. However, he does have a shot stepping into the slot in short-yardage or goal-to-go situations. With his quick feet and reliability as a pass catcher, he could help the dolphins in more ways than one.

Chosen Anderson

The second newcomer to the receiver room made some noise during OTAs. Anderson has deep threat potential, so he could see the field as a relief for either Hill or Waddle without losing a downfield threat. Anderson being on the field could also lead to Hill or Waddle being moved to the slot to confuse defenses and gain big yards after the catch. Needless to say, McDaniel has more than enough weapons at his disposal to keep a defense on its toes.

Cedrick Wilson

I saved Wilson for last since he was one of the free-agent signings from last season that didn’t pay dividends. Wilson could still have a role on the offense, but I believe he is still viewed as a trade candidate or even a cut candidate before the start of the season. Wilson also had trouble learning the playbook last season, so it would take some extra effort for him to convince McDaniel that he should be on the field.

The Dolphins’ receiver room is solid and deep, and no matter who you view as the top option for the third behind Hill and Waddle, it’s a good problem to have. As we’ve seen in years past, due to injuries, depth is key to going deep into the season and in the playoffs.