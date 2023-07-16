This is the time of the year that various sports analysts release their annual preseason quarterback rankings. But those rankings are flawed because they are merely personal opinions based on predictions. So, I wanted to be objective, eliminating any possibility of any biases whatsoever. I did a quarterback ranking of AFC East quarterbacks using a formulated 10-scale system from 10 categories.

I chose to use ten of the most important quarterback categories for these rankings. The maximum number of points from each of the ten categories is ten, with a maximum of 100 total points from each of those ten categories. The explanation of the 10/10 scale for each category is that if a quarterback led the NFL in that category, he would rank 10/10, which results in ten points. If a quarterback were second in the NFL in that category, he would rank 9/10. If the quarterback ranked 11th or below in the NFL, he would rank 0/10, resulting in no points.

These are statistical categories from the final stats of their last regular season game played in 2022. Therefore, these are not prediction rankings of where I believe they will be in 2023. The rankings rely 100% on ten of a quarterback’s most important statistical categories to avoid biases. This ranking has nothing to do with past performances of past years but rather with where their performance stands currently as of the end of the 2022 season. This ten-scale formula is the best way to avoid personal opinions, predictions, or any other personal biases.

The ten categories are 1. Durability (One point is deducted from each game not played, whether due to injury or any other reason) 2. Passer Rating 3. Passing Yards 4. Touchdowns 5. Completion percentage 6. Yards per Attempt 7. Air Yards Per Attempt 8. On Target percentage 9. Interceptions (points deducted from 10 for each interception over the NFL lead of least interceptions) 10. Completion percentage of passes over 20 yards.

The rankings are fourth to first in the AFC East. The rankings are passing categories only.

4. Mac Jones (New England Patriots) 15 out of 100 points

Statistically, of the four starting quarterbacks for the AFC East for the upcoming 2023 season, Mac Jones is currently ranked in last place, fourth.

Durability-14 games played (7/10), Passer Rating-84.8 (0/10), Passing Yards-2997 (0/10), Touchdowns-14 (0/10), Completion Percentage-65.2 (0/10), Yards Per Attempt-6.8 (0/10), Air Yards Per Attempt-4.1 (2/10), On Target Percentage-75% (0/10), Interceptions-11 (5/10), Completion Percentage of Passes Over 20 Yards-36% (1/10)

Mac Jones was not in the top ten in the NFL in six of the ten categories, resulting in zero points for six categories. He was not the NFL leader in any of the ten statistical categories.

3. Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets) 28 out of 100 points

Statistically, Aaron Rodgers is currently ranked third among the four starting quarterbacks for the AFC East for the upcoming 2023 season.

Durability-17 games played (10/10), Passer Rating- 91.1 (0/10), Passing Yards-3695 (0/10), Touchdowns-26 (5/10), Completion Percentage-64.6 (0/10), Yards Per Attempt-6.8 (0/10), Air Yards Per Attempt-3.9 (0/10), On Target Percentage-80.6% (9/10), Interceptions-12 (4/10), Completion Percentage of Passes Over 20 Yards-29% (0/10)

Aaron Rodgers was not in the top ten in the NFL in six of the ten categories, resulting in zero points for six categories. He was tied with other quarterbacks for most games played with 17 games.

2. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) 34 out of 100 points

Statistically, of the four starting quarterbacks for the AFC East for the upcoming 2023 season, Josh Allen is currently ranked second.

Durability-16 (9/10), Passer Rating-96.6 (2/10), Passing Yards-4283 (3/10), Touchdowns-35 (7/10), Completion Percentage-63.3% (0/10), Yards Per Attempt-7.6 (2/10), Air Yards Per Attempt-5.0 (9/10), On Target Percentage-73.7 (0/10), Interceptions-14 (0/10), Completion Percentage of Passes Over 20 yards-38% (2/10)

Josh Allen was in the top ten in the NFL in seven of the ten categories in the NFL.

1. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) 57 out of 100 points

Statistically, of the four starting quarterbacks for the AFC East for the upcoming 2023 season, Tua Tagovailoa is currently ranked first.

Durability-13 games played (6/10), Passer Rating-105.5 (10/10), Passing Yards-3548 (0/10), Touchdowns-25 (4/10), Completion Percentage-64.8 (0/10), Yards Per Attempt-8.9 (10/10), Air Yards Per Attempt-5.9 (10/10), On Target Percentage-76.7 (1/10), Interceptions-8 (6/10), Completion Percentage of Passes Over 20 Yards-48% (10/10)

Tua Tagovailoa was in the top ten in the NFL in eight of the ten categories. He led the NFL in four of the ten categories.