Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that free agent RB Dalvin Cook is flying to New York City today and has a visit with the NY Jets this weekend. The Jets opened up a ton of salary cap space yesterday when they restructured the contract of Aaron Rodgers. Miami has been tied to Cook for many months, even calling Minnesota in March to see what it would take to trade for him.

It will be interesting to see if, with Cook flying to NY to visit with a division rival, Miami will send an offer to Cook to prevent him from signing with the NY Jets. Cook said on the Rich Eisen show a few days ago that he had not received an offer yet from the Dolphins, yet there are reports that Miami did make him an offer, but it was so low that Cook didn’t take it seriously, so it wasn’t even considered a real offer.

Cook is also set to appear on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday morning for a LIVE Interview.

In 2022, Cook ran for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns to go with 39 receptions, 295 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

More on this story as it develops.