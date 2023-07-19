True football fans know that there’s nothing like the thrill of watching the big game and seeing your team score, but one of the best feelings has to be the change in atmosphere as the crowd starts chanting their team’s fight song.
We know that some songs can be more popular than others, so the question is which NFL teams have the most viral chants? Betway decided to find this out by analyzing social media data which successfully identified the fanbases that have the catchiest NFL chants.
The results show…
Miami Dolphins chant has captured the hearts of many ranking 9th. Out of their 354,274 tweets analyzed, the #FinsUp boasts a respectable 23.8% positive sentiment.
These are the top 10 most viral NFL chants:
|Team
|Slogan
|Tweets
|Positive Sentiment Score
|Los Angeles Chargers
|#BoltUp
|136211
|33.1%
|Green Bay Packers
|#GoPackGo
|634639
|32.7%
|Buffalo Bills
|#BillsMafia
|1197451
|31.5%
|Carolina Panthers
|#KeepPounding
|152238
|28.7%
|Detroit Lions
|#OnePride
|306588
|27.9%
|Los Angeles Rams
|#RamsHouse
|243304
|27.2%
|Denver Broncos
|#BroncosCountry
|203435
|27.0%
|Dallas Cowboys
|#DallasCowboys
|1708909
|24.1%
|Miami Dolphins
|#FinsUp
|354274
|23.8%
|NY Giants
|#TogetherBlue
|137626
|23.7%
