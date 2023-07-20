CB Nik Needham will begin training camp on the PUP List. Needham tore his Achilles against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 last year and missed the remainder of the season. He is still rehabbing his injury at this time, and other is no time frame for when he will be removed from the PUP List. Needham joined Miami as a UDFA in 2019 out of UTEP and quickly won himself playing time with his quality of play in the opportunities he got. Before being injured last season, he was starting in place of Byron Jones at CB. On March 17th this year, Needham re-signed with the Dolphins on a 1-year deal.

#Dolphins placed Nik Needham on PUP list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 20, 2023