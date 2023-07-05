It’s July, folks, which means starting next month, we will have football in some form until February of next year, and honestly, what’s better than that? Soon the Miami Dolphins will kick off training camp, and when they do, the rookies will report first. You’ll be familiar with some names from the Draft, and some will be undrafted free agents. Either way, let’s get you started on some interesting names to watch for as they begin working to earn their spot on the roster.

Aubrey Miller

Miller is a linebacker from Jackson State, and if you haven’t seen his pictures circulating, I suggest you take a look. Miller looks like an absolute unit and plays like one, too, earning the SWAC’s Defensive Player of the Year award thanks to 98 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and five passes defended. Miller has a chance to come in and compete for an inside linebacker group that could use some depth; sure, he has to go up against players like Channing Tindall and Andrew Van Ginkel, but he’ll have a shot to showcase his talents against the other rookies first.

Elijah Higgins

Higgins was drafted in the 6th round and is listed as a tight end converted from wide receiver. At 6’3” and 235 pounds, he’s not exactly your typically sized tight end, but the way he’s built could compensate for any height disadvantage he may have. Higgins has a better chance of competing in a tight end room that looks to feature Durham Smythe and newly signed Eric Saubert than in a crowded receiver room. Higgins can look to make his mark if he shows ample ability as a blocker; as we know, this is one of the reasons Mike Gesicki saw less play time than Smythe last season.

Cam Smith

The Dolphins’ first draft pick, which came in the 2nd round, also looks to compete in a crowded room. As we all know by now, our cornerbacks include the longest-tenured Dolphin in Xavien Howard, newly acquired Jalen Ramsey, last year’s undrafted free-agent standout Kader Kohou, and two guys returning from injury in Nik Needham and Trill Williams. We have an idea but aren’t fully sure how Vic Fangio will feature all his weapons in the secondary, but it’s always good to have depth. Most fans will recognize depth as important after last season saw the injury bug hit hard. Smith finds himself in a situation any rookie cornerback would love to be in, learning from two greats like Howard and Ramsey.

Devon Achane

Perhaps everyone is ready to see Devon Achane, the 3rd round pick out of Texas A&M. Achane has already made waves during the mini camps. For a good reason, he has speed, catches ability out of the backfield, and is an overall dynamic player. Achane is one of 5 running backs currently on the roster and, with the Dalvin Cook rumors still floating around, looks to face some tough competition. Mike McDaniel loves speed, so I’m sure he will find a way to employ Achane in a few packages, and there’s always the chance that he is featured in the return game. Look for Achane to be a big name once rookie training camp begins.

The rookie class is large, with 4 draft picks and 21 undrafted free-agent signings all looking to make a name for themselves at the next level. We are so close, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like football season. Keep your eyes and ears glued to DolphinsTalk.com to stay up to date with all things Dolphins; fins up!