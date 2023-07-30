The news shocked the world Saturday evening: Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade. And reports out of Indy are that the Colts are not against possibly moving him. This, of course, sent Dolphins fans across the world into a frenzy about the possibility of trading for Taylor.

Normally, one would dismiss the notion as just internet fans dreaming about something that has little to no chance of happening, but this is the Miami Dolphins who traded for Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill in the past two years. And who also, per reports, this offseason, attempted to trade for Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, and D’Andre Swift. So, could they trade for Taylor? Would they?

Let me be the dream killer here for a minute and tell you it won’t happen. Now, let me follow that up with I hope I am 100% wrong about this. But unfortunately, I don’t think I am.

For one, trading for Taylor (or Josh Jacobs, who is in a similar situation with the Las Vegas Raiders) means a team would have to part with multiple draft picks and/or players, as well as break the bank and give the running back a mega-contract and new long-term deal. The same Dolphins who for months have been linked to Dalvin Cook, a player at the same position who is available and Miami could get without having to give up any draft picks.

So, now Miami is going to give up multiple picks and pay a running back? The logic doesn’t add up, even if you think Taylor is younger and worth more than Cook.

Not to mention, Jeff Darlington of ESPN makes a very good point below about how the free-agent running back market will be flooded with talented players in March of 2024. Again, a team (like the Dolphins) would be able to sign a running back and keep their draft picks. So, why trade for a running back now? It makes no sense!

2024 free agent running backs: Saquon Barkley. Josh Jacobs. Jonathan Taylor. Tony Pollard. Austin Ekeler. Maybe Dalvin Cook. Supply and demand is going to haunt a position that’s already facing a daunting road ahead. https://t.co/WbrKXbrLwu — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 30, 2023

Do I believe the Dolphins running backs are good enough at this point in time? NO.

I don’t believe Raheem Mostert can stay healthy.

I think Jeff Wilson is just a guy at the end of the day

I think Devone Achane is a rookie who will go through growing pains and is not an every-down running back in the NFL at his size but more of a specialty player.

And Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are borderline NFL players who may be in the USFL or XFL in a year or two.

So, I am for Miami bringing in another running back now to help that room.

I am for signing Dalvin Cook at a reasonable price.

I am OK with signing a Kareem Hunt or Leonard Fournette at a vet minimum to add to the room.

But I am not for trading away anything for a running back and, on top of that, giving him a big contract.

Chris Grier has never done that in his history. Maybe he has thought about it, kicked around the idea, and made phone calls about it. But at the end of the day, he hasn’t.

So I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for Miami to make a play for Jonathan Taylor. But, as I said…I hope I am wrong!