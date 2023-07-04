One of the most dynamic Houston-area high school starts in recent memory made an instant impact in the NFL. Months after the Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, 6th overall out of Alabama, Waddle set an NFL record. His 104 catches in his 2021 rookie season are more than any other receiver all-time.
Jaylen Waddle Talks His Goals, Tua, and the Miami Dolphins
One of the most dynamic Houston-area high school starts in recent memory made an instant impact in the NFL. Months after the Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, 6th overall out of Alabama, Waddle set an NFL record. His 104 catches in his 2021 rookie season are more than any other receiver all-time.