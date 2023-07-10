Matt Mariani and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss the 2023 Miami Dolphins. We cover most aspects of the team. You’ll hear why Matt is a huge Tua fan and he explains why he thinks the team will have a top five defense. Louis may throw in a few opinions of his own too.
Matt Mariani Joins The Finfans Podcast To Discuss Our Miami Dolphins
