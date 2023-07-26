Arrigo Sacchi, the legendary Italian football coach, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of the game. Feel free to go to 1xBet – visit betting site and wager on the tactics of the most influential coaches in the game.

His tactical principles revolutionized the way football was played, particularly during his tenure at AC Milan in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Sacchi's approach was characterized by things such as:

relentless pressing;

positional play;

and collective teamwork.

By the way, you can also visit the 1xBet betting site to wager on all matches from AC Milan.

Tireless pressure

Sacchi's teams were known for their relentless pressing all over the pitch. Players were instructed to close down opponents quickly, denying them time and space to build attacks. This intense pressing was executed as a cohesive unit, with each player understanding their specific roles and responsibilities.

Sacchi's teams also employed a high defensive line, aiming to catch opponents offside and disrupt their attacking rhythm. This required immense coordination and communication among the defensive line, ensuring they moved up in unison to catch opposing players in offside positions.

The Italian manager introduced zonal marking, a defensive system where players mark specific zones rather than individual opponents. This approach ensured effective coverage of space and reduced the risk of losing markers in a man-to-man marking system. It also facilitated better coordination and teamwork among the defensive unit.

Devastating attacks

Sacchi's teams focused on overwhelming opponents with numerical superiority in the attacking third. Players made quick and incisive passing movements, constantly looking to create overloads and exploit spaces. This approach led to the famous Milan attacking trident of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, and Frank Rijkaard, who wreaked havoc on opposing defenses.

Finally, Sacchi believed in building attacks from the defensive line, emphasizing the importance of quality ball circulation and intelligent movement. Defenders were encouraged to contribute to the team's attacking play by playing accurate passes to initiate attacks and move the ball forward.