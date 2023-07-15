Tyreek Hill, on his podcast IT NEEDED TO BE SAID, which is part of the Vocal Podcast Network, said he guarantees he will break the record and have over 2,000 receiving yards for the Dolphins in 2023. He went on to say that he will get another Super Bowl victory before he leaves the league.

In 2022 for the Dolphins, his first season in Miami, Hill had 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.