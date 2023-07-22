A career that amassed 1,700 + tackles, fifth in NFL history, and a dominating presence on the field, which forced the opposition to game plan for him each week, it sure took long enough to be elected into the NFL Hall of Fame. More tackles than two linebackers that currently reside in the Hall of Fame. Sure, he had no championships during his career in Miami, which certainly impacted this.

Honestly, though, in his ten years on the field in Miami, how many linebackers around the NFL not named Ray Lewis had as much impact as he had on a team’s defense? You could NOT watch a game without seeing jersey number 54 coming out from under the pile of what seemed like every tackle made.

As the Dolphins proceeded to solidify their defense, adding such players as Jason Taylor, Patrick Surtain, and Sam Madison, to mention a few, the defense became the strength and focal point in South Florida, where for many years was unheard of due to having Dan Marino tossing the rock. Jimmy Johnson laid a blueprint that presided over Miami for years to come. Defense!

Fast forward to the current iteration of the Dolphin defense led by Vic Fangio and the potential of what he can achieve with the talent on that side of the ball; it sure feels like it did in the late 90s or early 2000s. As much as our linebacking crew is solid and workman-like, there is no chief, no general, no one that inspires the fear of knowing the opposition’s plays before they even seem to line up, as Zach once did.

Somewhat undersized for a middle linebacker coming out of Texas Tech, standing generously at 5’11” 235lbs, the Dolphins took a chance and drafted Zach in the 5th round of the 1996 NFL draft at pick # 154 (54!). Initial impressions and reports indicated the Dolphins drafted a solid special teams player who plays with passion and a relentless, non-stop motor that does not stop. Once camp started, it didn’t take long for the coaching staff to see what they had and the potential that he could provide. By the end of his rookie camp, he was installed as the starting middle linebacker.

Zach’s rookie campaign ended with 131 tackles, 49 assists, two sacks, and three interceptions, leading him to earn AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Those numbers and stats became status quo which followed #54 close to 11 years. He led the Dolphins in tackles for ten seasons. Additional accomplishments through his career include First-team All-Pro 5 times, second-team twice, and seven overall Pro Bowls. Few things in life are as automatic as Zach Thomas was in finishing a season with ~150 tackles, a couple of sacks, a few fumble recoveries, and 1 or 2 interceptions.

Finally, in his 10th year of eligibility and the 4th overall of being a finalist, it was announced nationally that our field general of the past had been chosen for the NFL Hall of Fame. Being a Dolphin fan for as long as I have, I can say unequivocally how deserving it felt, not just for my own personal reasons, but witnessing the joy and raw emotion that flowed during that video of Jimmy Johnson walking into the Thomas’ residence and informing one of his best draft picks and favorite players that his time has come. I’ve lost count of how many times that video has been replayed in my house. Heck, I still get choked up watching it. Seeing what this means to him, Jimmy and the Dolphins mean to Zach, it all came together perfectly (although quite a few years later than it should have taken!!)

Besides Zach being chosen for the Hall of Fame, I always remember meeting him at a convention in New Jersey 20 or so years ago. Thousands of people waited impatiently in what felt like never-ending lines for autographs, handshakes, pictures, etc. As my wife and I rushed through the line, determined to reach the table where he was stationed, I distinctly recall what happened next, like it was yesterday. I handed him the football to sign, shook his hand and wished him luck, and started moving on due to the mass of people behind us still waiting to get their items signed. As we scurried away, Zach quickly stood up, asked what the rush was then told us to grab the camera and take plenty of pictures with him. He spent time answering questions and then closed it by thanking us for purchasing an event ticket as well as coming to meet him in person. The man is incredibly humble, polite, and as humane as they come (outside of Sundays, when the tackling machine comes on once the switch gets flipped).

Come August 5th, 2023, Jimmy Johnson will be presenting Zach Thomas, the newest member of the NFL Hall of Fame (over/under for tears or choking up by Jimmy, I’m setting at 30 seconds), his greatest achievement. Can’t help but wonder that the NFL, by having Zach lead off the induction ceremony, is an apology of sorts for making the wait longer than necessary.

A pod (look it up) of Dolphin Hall of Fame members are attending the ceremony, a list that includes former stars Larry Csonka, Dan Marino, Dwight Stephenson, and Paul Warfield, amongst others. Having some of the all-time Dolphin greats cheering on Zach is just another testament to what he means to the organization, past and present. Congratulations to you, Zach Thomas, one of the newest NFL Hall of Fame members.