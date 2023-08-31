Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the league will not take any action against Miami Dolphins Superstar WR Tyreek Hill for the incident he was involved in a few months back at a marina.

On June 18th, 2023, there was an incident at Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill and a marina employee. According to reports from WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit the employee during a disagreement.

The Miami-Dade Police Department had been investigating the incident, but no charges were filed against Hill. The Dolphins released a statement thereafter acknowledging the reported incident, which raised concerns for both the team as well as fans. Tyreek Hill reached a settlement with the parties involved in an incident that occurred at a Miami Beach marina last month. Attorneys for both sides, Evan Feldman, representing an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, representing Hill, announced the resolution in a joint statement.