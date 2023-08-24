Bud Light Football Sundays. For NFL fans, we know there is no better day of the week than football Sunday, which is why Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, is kicking off the 23-24 season with one of the brand’s biggest NFL campaigns ever: “Easy to Sunday”. More kickoff details below.

‘Easy To Sunday’: This NFL Season, Bud Light is celebrating every NFL fans’ favorite day of the week and showing just how “Easy to Sunday” it is with a brand NEW commercial, set to run in :60, :30, and :15 second formats, that feature real fans and their Sunday traditions, all set to a cover of the iconic song “A Sunday Kind of Love” recorded by husband-and-wife country duo, The War and Treaty.

This NFL Season, Bud Light is celebrating every NFL fans’ favorite day of the week and showing just how “Easy to Sunday” it is with a brand commercial, set to run in :60, :30, and :15 second formats, that feature real fans and their Sunday traditions, all set to a cover of the iconic song “A Sunday Kind of Love” recorded by husband-and-wife country duo, The War and Treaty. NFL Team Packaging : Making it easier for 21+ fans to rep their favorite team on Sunday and throughout the 2023 season, Bud Light’s fan-favorite, limited-edition NFL team packaging is back for another year. With a NEW look across 23 NFL teams , this year’s team cans prominently feature each team’s logo and includes a player illustration in each team’s official colors. The new cans also include a QR code fans can scan for information on how to win a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV, and fan merch through Bud Light’s official merch partner, Fanatics.

: Making it easier for 21+ fans to rep their favorite team on Sunday and throughout the 2023 season, With , this year’s team cans prominently feature each team’s logo and includes a player illustration in each team’s official colors. The new cans also include a QR code fans can scan for information on how to win a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV, and fan merch through Bud Light’s official merch partner, Fanatics. Making Sunday Easy: For the 2023 season, Bud Light is partnering with YouTube to give away more than $1 million in subscriptions to NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV to make streaming your out-of-market Sunday afternoon games easy. YouTube is the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives fans access to all live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular NFL season, and is available to purchase on YouTube and YouTube TV. Bud Light is also partnering with Fanatics to provide e-gift cards to NFLshop.com so fans can shop for their favorite team’s merch.

For complete information on Bud Light’s NFL programming, please click HERE or visit Budlight.com/bud-light-NFL. To find visual assets for Bud Light’s NFL campaigns, including “Easy to Sunday” and Team Cans, see HERE.