The Miami Dolphins placed running back Jeff Wilson on IR Thursday morning, meaning he must now sit out the first four weeks of the NFL season by rule. The Dolphins will enter the season with only two healthy running backs in Raheem Mostert and Chris Brooks. It is unknown if De’Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed will be healthy enough to play week one at this time, as their status is still up in the air.

Mostert and Wilson have missed a combined 38 games over the last three seasons in the NFL, and to open this year, Wilson will be adding to that total. Wilson last season ran for 860 yards and 5 touchdowns playing for San Francisco and Miami. With Miami he had 392 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.