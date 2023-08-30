We will have a list below updated constantly of the players Miami signed to their practice squad.

7th Round Pick Ryan Hayes was claimed by the Colts

6th Round Pick Elijah Higgins was claimed by the Cardinals

The Dolphins were awarded No Waiver Claims

Tanner Conner is staying with FIns on p-squad. No decision yet on Chosen. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2023