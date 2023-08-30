We will have a list below updated constantly of the players Miami signed to their practice squad.
7th Round Pick Ryan Hayes was claimed by the Colts
6th Round Pick Elijah Higgins was claimed by the Cardinals
The Dolphins were awarded No Waiver Claims
Tanner Conner is staying with FIns on p-squad. No decision yet on Chosen.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2023
Center Alama Uluave among others who reach Fins practice squad deal. https://t.co/hGEHpedfS4
