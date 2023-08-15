For the third year now, we here at DolphinsTalk.com have held our Military Fan of the Year contest, where we are sending two lucky Service Members who are also lifelong/die-hard fans of the Miami Dolphins to a game at Hard Rock Stadium this upcoming season. I want to thank all the active service members and veterans who sent in a submission this year to our contest. The response we got over the past few months was tremendous. Picking two winners was not easy as everyone who submitted had a great story and dedicated their life to service and the United States Military. We cannot thank you enough for your service to this country.

I had the opportunity to chat with the two winners and surprise them with the news that they had won and were going to a Miami Dolphins home game. Here is how they reacted.