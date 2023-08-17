Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN is reporting that a source close to the situation is telling him that the injury Terron Armstead suffered at practice on Thursday that caused him to be carted off the practice field does not appear to be serious at this time. Armstead will undergo further testing, and there will be an evaluation later today to determine the severity of his injury.

a source close to the situation said Terron Armstead’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious. he will undergo additional testing and evaluation today to further determine the severity — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 17, 2023

Armstead went down in practice on Thursday and was unable to walk off under his own power and was unable to put any weight on his leg. After practice, Armstead tweeted out a picture of him walking out of the Texans facility. Another video released by a media member showed Armstead using crutches to walk.

Armstead played in 13 games in 2022 for Miami as he had a toe injury that he played through the entire season. In his final season in New Orleans in 2021, he played in 8 games. And in 2020, he played in 14 games for the Saints. Dating back to Armstead’s rookie season of 2013, he has never played every game in a full NFL season.