On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike talks about the flurry of transactions and moves the Dolphins have made in the past 24 hours. From the trades of Dan Feeney and Noah Igbinoghene, to all of the roster cuts, the Dolphins now are at 53 men. We look at which parts of the roster have a surprising lack of depth (or experienced depth may be a better way to put it) and how that may foreshadow which positions the Dolphins will be putting in waiver claims on. We also wrap up the Jonathan Taylor situation, as Miami ultimately decided not to make a serious offer for him when all was said and done. Could Miami revisit this in October at the trade deadline? And to close out the show, we have more information on the impasse in contract talks between Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins and why it appears we are seeing Wilkins’s final year as a member of the Dolphins unless Wilkins has a change of heart. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.