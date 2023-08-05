In very sad news, the undefeated horse MAPLE LEAF, owned by former Miami Dolphins VP Bill Parcells, was just a few strides away from winning a Grade 1 Test race when it stumbled, threw the jockey, and the horse came up injured. After the race, the horses had to be Euthanized.

Per the Paulick Report, “Undefeated Maple Leaf Mel, who spurted to the lead out of the gate and opened up in the stretch, was strides away from victory in the Grade 1 Test Saturday at Saratoga Race Course but stumbled and fell just short of the finish line, and suffered a devastating fatal breakdown just past the wire.”

Maple Leaf Mel was owned by retired Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Parcells’ August Dawn Farm and trained by Melanie Giddings.

Warning: This Footage Below Contains Disturbing Images and may not be suitable for all ages