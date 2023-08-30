Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier spoke with the media on Wednesday, and when the topic came up of contract extensions in regards to Christian Wilkins and Tua Tagovailoa, he stated that in both cases, no further talks will take place until after the season and next winter. Tua had his 5th-year option picked up and is under contract for Miami next year, but players drafted in the same class as him, such as Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts have new deals, and Joe Burrow is expected to have a new deal very soon. Wilkins is in the final year of his contract and is set to be a free agent next offseason. Miami could franchise tag him but that would put the team $60+ million over the 2024 cap and would mean they would have to cut multiple players to get to the cap number.

