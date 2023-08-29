Ahead of the 2023/24 season, NFL fans will be planning their tailgating parties. So, which stadiums are the best for tailgating? To determine this, Betway analyzed each team’s stadium based on parking opening hours, parking prices, and retail prices of tailgating essentials (charcoal, burger patties & buns, hot dogs & buns, alcohol, and soft drink 6 packs).
I can reveal that Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium ranks 20th in the top NFL stadiums for tailgating. This impressive ranking in the study is a testament to the organization’s dedication to providing fans with an unforgettable game day experience, making it a must-visit destination for fans this 23/24 season.
The top NFL stadiums for tailgating:
|Rank
|Stadium
|Team
|Hours Open Before Event
|Parking Price ($)
|Charcoal Price ($)
|Burger Price ($)
|Burger Buns Price ($)
|Hot Dog Price ($)
|Hot Dog Buns Price ($)
|Alcohol 6 Pack Price ($)
|Soft Drink 6 Pack Price ($)
|Score
|1
|MetLife Stadium
|New York Jets
|5
|27.67
|9.88
|9.92
|2.48
|2.5
|2.48
|6.99
|4.94
|5.54
|2
|MetLife Stadium
|New York Giants
|5
|36.6
|9.88
|9.92
|2.48
|2.5
|2.48
|6.99
|4.94
|5.37
|3
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta Falcons
|4.5
|23.1
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.5
|2.74
|8.48
|4.58
|3.54
|4
|Ford Field
|Detroit Lions
|4
|18.78
|9.88
|12.82
|2.58
|2.76
|2.58
|7.27
|4.58
|3.15
|5
|FedExField
|Washington Commanders
|5
|60
|9.88
|12.23
|2.74
|2.5
|2.74
|8.73
|4.58
|3.15
|6
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|16.29
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|7.49
|4.58
|2.91
|7
|Nissan Stadium
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|16.6
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|7.27
|3.98
|2.74
|8
|Paul Brown Stadium
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|11.6
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|8.27
|4.58
|2.67
|9
|State Farm Stadium
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|12.22
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|7.27
|4.58
|2.66
|10
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver Broncos
|5
|23.09
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|8.27
|4.58
|2.62
|11
|NRG Stadium
|Houston Texans
|4
|19.8
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|8.48
|4.58
|2.52
|12
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans Saints
|3
|11.94
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|7.99
|4.58
|2.49
|13
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|22.22
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|9.48
|4.58
|2.47
|14
|Heinz Field
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|31.3
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|7.27
|4.58
|2.47
|15
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Baltimore Ravens
|4.5
|28.86
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|8.49
|4.58
|2.43
|16
|Soldier Field
|Chicago Bears
|4
|25.6
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|6.27
|4.58
|2.41
|17
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis Colts
|3
|20.1
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|6.73
|4.58
|2.34
|18
|Bank of America Stadium
|Carolina Panthers
|3
|20.32
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|8.98
|4.58
|2.34
|19
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4.5
|34.13
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|7.27
|5.68
|2.34
|20
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Dolphins
|4
|30
|9.88
|12.82
|2.74
|2.76
|2.74
|9.48
|4.58
|2.33
|21
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|34.17
|9.88