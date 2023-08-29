It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins are interested in Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor.

But how interested are they?

Every big-name running back seems to have grabbed the Miami Dolphins’ attention this offseason — D’Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook, Josh Jacobs, and now Jonathan Taylor.

But how far are the Dolphins willing to go to acquire any?

The Fins could’ve acquired Cook, who was interested in returning to his hometown. All the Fins had to do was offer enough money… they didn’t.

Before head coach Mike McDaniel arrived, general manager Chris Grier had the chance to grab either Swift or Taylor in the first round of the 2020 draft. Grier opted instead to select cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who hardly ever plays and is considered a bust to this point.

The Colts are asking for a 1st round pick or a trade involving multiple picks that would equate to the value of a 1st round pick to acquire their star running back.

Grier wasn’t willing to part with a 1st-round pick then; will he be willing to now?

If the Fins would’ve drafted Taylor in 2020, they would’ve had him locked up to a 4-year rookie contract that would’ve been vastly affordable.

Now, the Fins have the chance to get Taylor again, but this time for the sacrifice or multiple sacrifices of draft picks, possibly a player, and that would be for just a 1-year rental of Taylor.

Judging by Grier’s history with running backs who are currently on the team, he has neither invested highly financially nor with picks.

In regards to the most notable backs on the team thus far…

Raheem Mostert—Grier signed him as a free agent.

He acquired Jeff Wilson with a 5th-round pick.

Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are the longest-tenured backs on the team, but Ahmed was undrafted, and Gaskin was a 7th-round pick.

Davon Achane is the highest investment that Grier has made if you are counting draft compensation. But Achane is a 3rd-round selection in this past draft, under 200, not considered a featured back in this offense, and already banged up with an injury.

Under Grier, the Dolphins have proven they have been interested in adding at least one high-quality running back to the team; they have been making phone calls and inquiring about these players.

But they have also proven they are unwilling to do what it takes to pull the trigger.

If this season is about loading up, having the planets aligned, and going for it all… then it’s not time to be conservative.

If you want a big name, you have to give up big.

To be fair, the Miami Dolphins‘ salary cap situation is a bit of a pickle right now. Committing substantial money to a running back would be risky if the team wants to conserve the remainder of their cap space to sign free agents should injuries hit the roster — and injuries to key players are already piling up.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey may return in December after injuring his meniscus.

Left Tackle Terron Armstead probably won’t be seen until the season starts.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle needs to rest his abdomen, and Daewood Davis’ concussion was so violent and scary that the event ended the Miami Dolphins preseason.

Guard Robert Jones injured his MCL in a preseason game versus the Houston Texans and will be out for a few more weeks.

Defensive tackle Zach Seiler tweaked his knee just days ago (But his new contract would imply it’s not serious).

Running backs Salvon Ahmed and Davon Achane both suffered injuries in the preseason finale versus the Jaguars.

Elijah Campbell, a good special teamer and in the mix for the safety spot opposite Jevon Holland, was also carted off versus the Jags and luckily avoided an ACL injury.

So, at this point, it would be wise for the team to conserve its money as a contingency plan.

A star running back would be nice, but do they need it right now when it seems like any player at any position could go down at any moment?

It is possible for the team to add a player with a big cap hit to be included in the trade along with picks, which could create some wiggle room for the team to extend Jonathan Taylor past the 2023 season. Still, the team has a lot to consider with their injury situation and cutting down the roster to the final 53.

The Dolphins are on the phone for a running back, but they are on hold right now.