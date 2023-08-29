Football has the ability to bring families and communities together by connecting people with the sport that brings them joy. It breaks down barriers that divide us from one another and inspires peace – even in the unlikeliest of places. But which fans will have to fork out the most to attend a game in the future?
Tickets, jerseys, hot dogs and beers at the game… the NFL fan experience has always come at a price. The cost of being a fan will only go up over the coming years – but which fanbase will see the biggest spike in prices when it comes to supporting their team?
To discover this, Betway researched which NFL teams have increased their prices the most during recent years, and created the ‘Future Family Fandom Cost’ Index, which forecasts how much each fanbase will be paying come 2025.
- Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, was among the cheapest locations for a family to attend a game with a combined family cost of $784.24 by 2025.
- In comparison, The Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the most expensive venue for a family of 4 to attend in 2025 with a forecasted cost of £2,253.03 per game.
- If a family of 4 were to attend all nine regular season home matches they’d be expected to fork out a staggering $20,277.27 for the season!
The following table shows the estimated highest-paying fanbases based on a family of 4 in 2025:
|Rank
|Team
|Ticket Price ($) – 2025
|Parking Price ($) – 2025
|Beer Price ($) – 2025
|Soft Drink Price ($) – 2025
|Hot Dog Price ($) – 2025
|Jersey Price ($) – 2025
|Family Total Cost ($) – 2021
|Family* Total Cost ($) – 2025
|1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|469.12
|55.04
|6.02
|10.67
|12.12
|218.35
|898.57
|2253.03
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|199.28
|24.93
|15.21
|4.00
|5.00
|218.35
|821.16
|1106.80
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|165.86
|88.74
|13.79
|6.04
|7.63
|218.35
|690.72
|1052.78
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|185.93
|19.59
|9.08
|5.00
|6.00
|218.35
|651.5
|1043.82
|5
|New York Giants
|115.31
|192.96
|13.31
|7.11
|7.63
|218.35
|731.83
|958.12
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|151.48
|21.29
|12.83
|5.33
|4.32
|218.35
|693.99
|909.82
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|141.50
|46.74
|10.92
|6.66
|6.00
|218.35
|673
|903.52
|8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|143.43
|22.01
|14.75
|6.04
|6.53
|218.35
|780.36
|893.85
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|142.40
|24.94
|11.87
|6.66
|6.00
|218.35
|784.88
|887.24
|10
|New England Patriots
|140.73
|25.66
|12.83
|6.17
|5.70
|218.35
|789.29
|880.08
|11
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|136.27
|39.11
|9.90
|7.47
|6.27
|218.35
|725.55
|877.29
|12
|Washington Commanders
|124.75
|86.40
|27.44
|7.14
|2.96
|149.99
|722.27
|830.68
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|131.01
|11.82
|12.83
|6.66
|5.70
|218.35
|722.99
|829.24
|14
|Denver Broncos
|123.28
|36.40
|9.26
|5.54
|5.50
|218.35
|693.56
|810.56
|15
|Baltimore Ravens
|125.84
|32.02
|10.99
|3.00
|3.00
|218.35
|677.97
|799.68
|16
|Houston Texans
|123.94
|16.08
|8.64
|6.66
|5.54
|218.35
|716.07
|796.25
|17
|Chicago Bears
|119.74
|14.51
|12.67
|7.14
|7.25
|218.35
|762.19
|794.73
|18
|Los Angeles Rams
|79.78
|151.93
|13.31
|6.00
|13.11
|218.35
|728.5
|792.45
|19
|Buffalo Bills
|111.10
|47.64
|12.07
|7.14
|7.00
|218.35
|608.95
|791.09
|20
|New Orleans Saints
|119.50
|2.10
|13.79
|7.84
|7.14
|218.35
|670.93
|785.96
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|110.85
|43.20
|14.75
|5.70
|6.75
|218.35
|637.03
|784.24
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|111.52
|9.58
|20.58
|5.54
|10.67
|218.35
|627.67
|779.98
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|119.09
|10.92
|10.52
|5.50
|7.03
|218.35
|689.44
|776.77
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|116.85
|13.80
|10.45
|2.53
|6.28
|218.35
|650.29
|755.72
|25
|Cincinnati Bengals
|92.18
|11.60
|5.85
|16.00
|9.79
|218.35
|567.29
|713.54
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|108.61
|23.10
|5.00
|2.00
|3.56
|218.35
|641.37
|708.13
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|81.01
|41.11
|10.58
|8.64
|7.14
|218.35
|696.37
|667.80
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|80.14
|21.44
|13.79
|9.77
|9.77
|218.35
|589.49
|666.05
|29
|Detroit Lions
|89.94
|9.78
|5.00
|5.25
|6.25
|218.35
|612.33
|643.89
|30
|New York Jets
|94.16
|9.21
|1.25
|2.20
|6.00
|218.35
|620.3
|639.52
|31
|Arizona Cardinals
|84.83
|4.56
|10.99
|5.00
|5.70
|218.35
|572.53
|626.98
|32
|Los Angeles Chargers
|18.90
|145.38
|12.07
|6.00
|14.22
|218.35
|635.54
|544.35
* The family total cost was calculated from the price of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, 2 beers, 1 adult jersey, and parking