Football has the ability to bring families and communities together by connecting people with the sport that brings them joy. It breaks down barriers that divide us from one another and inspires peace – even in the unlikeliest of places. But which fans will have to fork out the most to attend a game in the future?

Tickets, jerseys, hot dogs and beers at the game… the NFL fan experience has always come at a price. The cost of being a fan will only go up over the coming years – but which fanbase will see the biggest spike in prices when it comes to supporting their team?

To discover this, Betway researched which NFL teams have increased their prices the most during recent years, and created the ‘Future Family Fandom Cost’ Index, which forecasts how much each fanbase will be paying come 2025.

Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, was among the cheapest locations for a family to attend a game with a combined family cost of $784.24 by 2025.

was among the cheapest locations for a family to attend a game with a combined family cost of by 2025. In comparison, The Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the most expensive venue for a family of 4 to attend in 2025 with a forecasted cost of £2,253.03 per game.

If a family of 4 were to attend all nine regular season home matches they’d be expected to fork out a staggering $20,277.27 for the season!

The following table shows the estimated highest-paying fanbases based on a family of 4 in 2025:

Rank Team Ticket Price ($) – 2025 Parking Price ($) – 2025 Beer Price ($) – 2025 Soft Drink Price ($) – 2025 Hot Dog Price ($) – 2025 Jersey Price ($) – 2025 Family Total Cost ($) – 2021 Family* Total Cost ($) – 2025 1 Las Vegas Raiders 469.12 55.04 6.02 10.67 12.12 218.35 898.57 2253.03 2 San Francisco 49ers 199.28 24.93 15.21 4.00 5.00 218.35 821.16 1106.80 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 165.86 88.74 13.79 6.04 7.63 218.35 690.72 1052.78 4 Cleveland Browns 185.93 19.59 9.08 5.00 6.00 218.35 651.5 1043.82 5 New York Giants 115.31 192.96 13.31 7.11 7.63 218.35 731.83 958.12 6 Carolina Panthers 151.48 21.29 12.83 5.33 4.32 218.35 693.99 909.82 7 Kansas City Chiefs 141.50 46.74 10.92 6.66 6.00 218.35 673 903.52 8 Philadelphia Eagles 143.43 22.01 14.75 6.04 6.53 218.35 780.36 893.85 9 Green Bay Packers 142.40 24.94 11.87 6.66 6.00 218.35 784.88 887.24 10 New England Patriots 140.73 25.66 12.83 6.17 5.70 218.35 789.29 880.08 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 136.27 39.11 9.90 7.47 6.27 218.35 725.55 877.29 12 Washington Commanders 124.75 86.40 27.44 7.14 2.96 149.99 722.27 830.68 13 Seattle Seahawks 131.01 11.82 12.83 6.66 5.70 218.35 722.99 829.24 14 Denver Broncos 123.28 36.40 9.26 5.54 5.50 218.35 693.56 810.56 15 Baltimore Ravens 125.84 32.02 10.99 3.00 3.00 218.35 677.97 799.68 16 Houston Texans 123.94 16.08 8.64 6.66 5.54 218.35 716.07 796.25 17 Chicago Bears 119.74 14.51 12.67 7.14 7.25 218.35 762.19 794.73 18 Los Angeles Rams 79.78 151.93 13.31 6.00 13.11 218.35 728.5 792.45 19 Buffalo Bills 111.10 47.64 12.07 7.14 7.00 218.35 608.95 791.09 20 New Orleans Saints 119.50 2.10 13.79 7.84 7.14 218.35 670.93 785.96 21 Miami Dolphins 110.85 43.20 14.75 5.70 6.75 218.35 637.03 784.24 22 Tennessee Titans 111.52 9.58 20.58 5.54 10.67 218.35 627.67 779.98 23 Minnesota Vikings 119.09 10.92 10.52 5.50 7.03 218.35 689.44 776.77 24 Indianapolis Colts 116.85 13.80 10.45 2.53 6.28 218.35 650.29 755.72 25 Cincinnati Bengals 92.18 11.60 5.85 16.00 9.79 218.35 567.29 713.54 26 Atlanta Falcons 108.61 23.10 5.00 2.00 3.56 218.35 641.37 708.13 27 Dallas Cowboys 81.01 41.11 10.58 8.64 7.14 218.35 696.37 667.80 28 Jacksonville Jaguars 80.14 21.44 13.79 9.77 9.77 218.35 589.49 666.05 29 Detroit Lions 89.94 9.78 5.00 5.25 6.25 218.35 612.33 643.89 30 New York Jets 94.16 9.21 1.25 2.20 6.00 218.35 620.3 639.52 31 Arizona Cardinals 84.83 4.56 10.99 5.00 5.70 218.35 572.53 626.98 32 Los Angeles Chargers 18.90 145.38 12.07 6.00 14.22 218.35 635.54 544.35

* The family total cost was calculated from the price of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, 2 beers, 1 adult jersey, and parking