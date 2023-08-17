On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are joined by special guest Josh Moser of WSVN to talk about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They discuss potential concerns with the Dolphins heading into training camp as well as Mike McDaniel heading into year two as a head coach and if Josh has seen any growth from McDaniel this offseason over last when he meets with the media. They also talk Tua and his durability and how important it is for Miami’s 2023 season and then look at the AFC East overall and how Miami stacks up against Buffalo and New York. Then they close out the chat with a SPEED ROUND of some hot topics to get Josh’s thoughts on Tyreek, Armstead, and Miami’s running backs. Mike and Ian run down Wednesday’s practice in Houston with the Texans to close out the show. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



