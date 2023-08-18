Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 in South Florida is reporting that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard is being accused in a lawsuit of making secret sex videos and sharing the videos. There is also a video of one female involved in this situation that shows her breaking into Howard’s community where he lives and smashing up his Bentley with a baseball bat. The woman was arrested.

This is not Howard’s first issue off the field; a few years back, he was arrested for domestic battery against his girlfriend.

