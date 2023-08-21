In his media session on Monday, Mike McDaniel said De’Von Achane’s shoulder injury should be considered week-to-week and not a long-term or severe injury.
Achane had six carries for 27 yards in the game, including a beautiful 20-yard run from scrimmage Saturday vs Houston. He has turned a lot of heads in training camp with his blazing speed and ability.
Mike McDaniel called RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) “week to week” after avoiding anything severe against the Texans
— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 21, 2023