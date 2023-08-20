On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike breaks down all of the action from Miami’s 28-3 victory over the Houston Texans. The game started off rocky when Tua, on the very first play, threw an interception that Houston ran back to the seven-yard line, but from that point on, Miami’s offense settled down and had a very productive day. Mike breaks down how Tua, Skylar Thompson, and Mike White looked overall compared to the performance they had last week vs Atlanta. Plus, Salvon Ahmed and Raheem Mostert both had very big days running the ball for Miami and showed why maybe Chris Grier didn’t offer Dalvin Cook big money. We look at the running back room overall, and is Jeff Wilson still RB2 on this team? The Dolphins’ offensive line was a mixed bag today, with a few high snaps, great run blocking, and spotty pass blocking; we will talk about that group and an available free agent out there who Miami should consider signing who can back up three critical positions on this line. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins had a pedestrian day, and Mike talks about what players stood out. Some game balls are passed out, and we also talk about the Xavien Howard sex video lawsuit that is in the news. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.