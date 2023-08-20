Before we get too, too excited, let’s face it. Houston is not very good. On the other hand, the Dolphins showed some needed improvement from last week’s loss to Atlanta. But there are still some holdover issues from last week’s game.

THE GOOD

The running back corps. The combination of Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks, Raheem Mostert, and De’Von Achane ran 35 times for 203 yards, a hefty 5.8 average.

Skylar Thompson revived the backup quarterback role by going an efficient 15-22 for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Dolphins on three long touchdown drives.

Tua and the starting offense found their groove on a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive.

The Fins’ offense converted 11 of 17 third and fourth down conversions.

The Fins’ defense held Houston to only 3-15 such conversions.

Red Zone offense converted four of four possessions into touchdowns.

THE BAD

Once again, pre-snap penalties remain an issue. This would seem fundamental, fixable, and coachable, yet it remains to be a thorn in the side of the offense.

Tua throws a gift interception on his first play. The whole world knows he should not have thrown that ball. In the regular season against a quality team, that’s a killer turnover.

Jake Bailey struggled once again. He had two very short punts, aided by a 20-yard bounce. I would really like to see some competition in the punter position.

Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t improved much in my eyes and remains a defensive liability at the corner.

Connor Williams had far too many bad snaps. Again, basic fundamentals can hopefully be quickly rectified.

Bailey had another bad punt that carried 30 and bounced 20.

Special teams allowed another big play, this time a 43-yard kick-off return.

Another cart episode as Achane was carted off in the second half.

The Dolphins definitely took steps forward this week. With only one pre-season remaining next week against Jacksonville, cleaning up ‘the bads’ is a must, given what the Dolphins face on their schedule to start the season. They need their A-game right off the bat against the Chargers on the road, the Patriots on the road, an improved Broncos team at home, and a key AFC East match-up with the Bills to start their season.