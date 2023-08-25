As the 23/24 season approaches, a new study from USBettingReport.com dives into several metrics to reveal which NFL stadiums are the best!

Through the creation of the “NFL Concession Index“, which consists of four metrics (see below), the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium ranks #9, with a score of 6.72 out of 10.

Concessions Per Square Foot (ft²): The number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the overall stadium square footage. Concessions Per Stadium Capacity: The number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the overall stadium capacity. Price of a Beer $ (2022): The average price of a small beer hot dog during the 2022 season. Price of a Hot dog $ (2022): The average price of a hot dog during the 2022 season.

The full data can be found on Google Sheets here.

To deeper dive in the data can be found below and on site here:

New research by USBettingReport.com reveals the best NFL stadiums for foodies based on factors including the number of concessions per stadium capacity and price of a beer.

With an impressive index score of 7.71 is the Mercedes-Benz stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Other top foodie football team stadiums include those of the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts.

As any football fan knows, the food at the stadium can make or break the whole experience. Of course, there are classic options like a hot dog and a beer, but nowadays, many stadiums have extended their menu to offer all sorts.

To find out which football fans have the best food, USBettingReport.com has created an index ranking each NFL stadium based on various factors.* Curious about where your favorite team ranks or trying to figure out a way to persuade a foodie friend to join you at a game? Below are the top 10 NFL stadiums if you’re wanting to enjoy a feast while watching a football game:

Position NFL Team Stadium Index Score (out of 10) 1 Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7.71 2 Houston Texans NRG Stadium 7.67 3 Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High 7.64 4 Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium 7.35 5 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 7.31 6 Kansas City Chiefs GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 7.17 7 Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium 7.01 8 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 6.72 9 Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 6.72 10 Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium 6.52

Claiming first place, fans of the Atlanta Falcons are treated to some shockingly good deals, charging only $5 for a beer, the lowest of all stadiums, and a hot dog costing only $2, again the cheapest out of every stadium! The “fan first” menu may have cheap prices, but the stadium does have a lot more to offer for foodies, such as lobster rolls, although this will come with a bigger price tag.

Next up in second is the NRG stadium, home of the Houston Texans, where fans can pick up a beer ($6) and a hot dog ($5.25) for just over ten bucks. However, foodies might prefer to enjoy some authentic brisket from the stadium whilst watching the game.

The Broncos stadium, Empower Field at Mile High, takes the third spot in the index largely thanks to the ease of grabbing something to eat and drink, with the highest rate of concessions stands at one concession per 445 fans. Foodies can take their pick from GQue BBQ, Denver Cheesesteak, and more.

But you may be wondering about what the food situation is like at this year’s Super Bowl stadium, State Farm Stadium. Well, they just miss out on a spot in the top 10, finding themselves in 11th with a score of 6.32. Alongside having the joint fourth cheapest beer price at $6.50 or you can give the famous Gridiron Burger challenge a go so it’s not looking too bad for the foodie football fans out there.

To find out more about the research, please visit: