Jonathan Taylor wants a trade out of Indianapolis and the Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in seeing if they can make a deal. Should the Dolphins make a deal? Will they? Time will tell. Josh & Aaron discuss this along with positional battles around the Dolphins’ roster, the preseason so far, and what lies ahead as the Miami Dolphins barrel towards what figures to be a very interesting 2023 season on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

