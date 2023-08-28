On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Zig Fracassi of SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about the upcoming Miami Dolphins season and the AFC East. Zig shares his thoughts on Tua heading into year four and if he believes Tua is the guy who can lead Miami to the promise land. He also talks about Mike McDaniel heading into year two in Miami and gives his perspective on the Dolphins head coach. Zig also talks about the very competitive AFC East this year and how Miami stacks up vs. the Jets, Bills, and Patriots and talks about how many teams he thinks from the division will make the playoffs. Plus, we look around the league and talk about some sleeper teams who may surprise in 2023—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

